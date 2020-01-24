Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap Album Certified Platinum

Nipsey Hussle's Victory Lap album has earned another coveted award.

According to the RIAA, Nip's final album, which dropped months before he was shot and killed in Los Angeles, is now certified platinum as of Jan. 8. Roc Nation, the brand that took Nipsey under its wing prior to his death, celebrated the achievement by posting their own congratulatory tweet on Thursday night (Jan. 23).

Along with the album, the late raper also recently earned eight gold records including "Blue Laces 2," "Rap Niggas," "Grinding All My Life," "Hussle & Motivate," "Dedication" featuring Kendrick Lamar, "Victory Lap," "Last Time I Checc'd" featuring YG and "Double Up" featuring Belly and Dom Kennedy.

The confirmation of Victory Lap's platinum status comes just days before the 2020 Grammy Awards. Nipsey's popular banger "Racks in the Middle" featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, which also recently reached platinum status, is nominated for Best Rap Song. Nipsey will compete against YBN Cordae's "Bad Idea" featuring Chance The Rapper, 21 Savage's "A Lot" featuring J. Cole, DaBaby's "Suge" and Rick Ross' "Gold Roses" featuring Drake.

This is the second time Nipsey was nominated for a Grammy. Last year, Nipsey celebrated his first Grammy nomination after his Victory Lap album was nominated for Best Rap Album. Although he didn't, the Los Angeles rapper was more than grateful to be nominated.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will also honor the late rapper with a tribute performance featuring DJ Khaled, YG, Roddy Ricch, and more. Catch the 2020 Grammy Awards Sun., Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. and check out his platinum certification below.

RIAA