Cardi B, Nipsey Hussle and More Featured on Michelle Obama’s 2020 Workout Playlist
Michelle Obama's 2020 Workout Playlist is out and it's lit.
On Sunday (Jan. 19), the former First Lady hopped on Twitter and shared a mixtape to get fit to. "It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to," she tweeted. "To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist?"
Mrs. O's selection definitely includes some hip-hop slappers from some of your favorite artists including Cardi B ("Press," the clean version of course), Nipsey Hussle ("Hustle & Motivate"), Anderson .Paak ("Come Down"), The Carters ("Apeshit") and more. It also features a cool down segment that includes tracks from Meek Mill and Frank Ocean.
Mrs. Obama's playlist comes on the heels of former president Barack Obama releasing his year-end playlist of tracks he bumped all 2019, which included songs by DaBaby, J. Cole, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, A Tribe Called Quest, Travis Scott and others.
"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year," Obama wrote on Twitter. "If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick."
