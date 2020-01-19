Michelle Obama's 2020 Workout Playlist is out and it's lit.

On Sunday (Jan. 19), the former First Lady hopped on Twitter and shared a mixtape to get fit to. "It's about that time when New Year's resolutions get a bit harder to stick to," she tweeted. "To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What's on your playlist?"

Mrs. O's selection definitely includes some hip-hop slappers from some of your favorite artists including Cardi B ("Press," the clean version of course), Nipsey Hussle ("Hustle & Motivate"), Anderson .Paak ("Come Down"), The Carters ("Apeshit") and more. It also features a cool down segment that includes tracks from Meek Mill and Frank Ocean.

Mrs. Obama's playlist comes on the heels of former president Barack Obama releasing his year-end playlist of tracks he bumped all 2019, which included songs by DaBaby, J. Cole, Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, A Tribe Called Quest, Travis Scott and others.

"From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year," Obama wrote on Twitter. "If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick."

