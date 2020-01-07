Fans Hate Madame Tussauds’ Nicki Minaj Wax Figure, Say It Doesn’t Look Like Rapper

Madame Tussauds is famous for creating wax figures of your favorite celebrities and music artists. Unfortunately, when the Berlin iteration of the museum revealed a new figure for Nicki Minaj, fans weren't too happy.

On Tuesday (Jan. 7), the museum's Berlin location unveiled their new Nicki Minaj figure dressed in the outfit she wore in her 2014 video for “Anaconda.” When the photo surfaced on social media, the Barbz (aka Nicki Minaj fans) were angry because they felt the wax figure bears little resemblance to the newly married rapper.

"Whoever did that wax figure of Nicki Minaj needs to be fired," wrote one Twitter user. Another person tweeted, "Y’all see that Nicki Minaj wax figure?????😭 whoever did that needs a kick and more."

Despite this Nicki Minaj wax figure receiving negative feedback, the rapper did get an identical figure that was unveiled at Madame Tussauds' Las Vegas location in September of 2015. At that time, many fans felt the figure was distasteful and disrespectful because Nicki is bending over on all fours. This prompted tons of visitors to start taking pictures with the wax figure in various sexual positions. Eventually, the museum added security so people couldn't violate the artwork.

Nicki, who hasn't been on the road since completing touring Europe last March, has not responded to the backlash in response to the figure as of yet. Back in 2015, she praised the figure.

You can read more of the fans' reaction to Madame Tussauds' Nicki Minaj wax figure below.