Hackers Take Over Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account, Diss Eminem

2019 closed out with one last bit of drama. Mariah Carey's Twitter account was reportedly hacked on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31), with the culprits using the singer's platform to diss Eminem.

Strange posts started popping up on Carey's feed on Tuesday that had people scratching their heads.

"Eminem has a little penis," one post read, followed by, "Yo that diss track on @Eminem was hard."

Another since-deleted post read, "Eminem can still get this pussy."

A group who calls itself Chuckling Squad appears to take credit for the hack job in a separate tweet.

After apparently waking up from a nap, Carey noticed the posts and acknowledged that something was afoot.

"I take a freaking nap and this happens?" she tweeted.

Twitter has confirmed that Carey's account was taken over.

"Confirming the account was hacked. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation," a spokesperson for the app said.

Offset was the victim of hackers last month.

Eminem and Mariah have a past that goes back to the early-2000s, when Shady insinuated the two entertainers dated on wax and Carey denied ever being with the rapper. They traded shots over the years with Nick Cannon becoming involved shortly after he married Mariah in 2008. Em and Nick rehashed their beef at the end of 2019 with the rap god dissing the Wild'n Out creator on the Fat Joe track "Lord Above" and Nick returning fire with three diss tracks.