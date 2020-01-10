Here’s Every Hip-Hop Artist Who’s Been Featured on a Barack Obama Playlist
Don't you miss the days when the leader of the free world was an unabashed hip-hop head? Forget about the Kanye West's bromance with 45—we're talking about former U.S. President Barack Obama, who openly embraced everyone from Kendrick Lamar and Common to Pusha-T and Hov. His tenure in the Oval Office may be done, but his fandom for rap music seems to be lifelong.
Since 2015, Obama has been curating eclectic playlists with Spotify and Apple Music to document his favorite songs of each year—and that love for hip-hop shines through.
For his first playlist, one released during the summer of 2015, the then-Commander-in-Chief kept things on the conscious tip, pulling up with selections from Yasiin Bey ("Umi Says") and Talib Kweli and Hi-Tek ("Memories Live"). The next year, he made sure to include Nas and Jay-Z ("So Ambitious" with Pharrell).
There's more where those artists came from, too. In all, Obama has dropped four of his own playlists (2015-2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) and one with his wife, Michelle Obama. Just yesterday, Obama went harder than ever on the rap end, unloading a 2019 list that included J. Cole, Young Thug and DaBaby.
Looking back at all the presidential playlists by No. 44, XXL compiles a list of every hip-hop artist featured on one of Obama's special playlists. Whether it's the reflective stylings of hip-hop's most thoughtful lyricists or a free-wheeling rhyme session for certified rap stars, Obama made sure to cover a lot of hip-hop bases. Check out the full list below.
“Acid Rain”Chance The Rapper
"Apeshit"The Carters
"Believe"Q-Tip Featuring D'Angelo
“Butterfly Effect”Travis Scott
"Can I Kick It"A Tribe Called Quest
"Chanel"Frank Ocean
"Could've Been"H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
"Dang!"Mac Miller Featuring Anderson .Paak
"Doo Wop (That Thing)"Lauryn Hill
"Feel the Vibe"BJ The Chicago Kid Featuring Anderson .Paak
"Forever Begins"Common
"Good Day"Nappy Roots
"Green Light"John Legend Featuring André 3000
"Havana"Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug
"Humble"Kendrick Lamar
"I Like It"Cardi B Featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin
"I'll Be There for You / You're All I Need"Mary J. Blige and Method Man
"It's a Vibe"2 Chainz Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz and Jhene Aiko
“Joke Ting”Goldlink Featuring Ari Pensmith
"Juice"Lizzo
"Kevin's Heart"J. Cole
“LoveHate Thing”Wale Featuring Sam Dew
"Memories Live"Reflection Eternal
“Middle Child”J. Cole
"Mood 4 Eva"Beyonce Featuring Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Oumou Sangaré
"Music"Erick Sermon Featuring Marvin Gaye
“My Own Thing”Chance the Rapper Featuring Joey Purp
"Old Town Road (Remix)"Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“On Chill”Wale Featuring Jeremih
"Shining"DJ Khaled Featuring Jay-Z and Beyoncé
"So Ambitious"Jay Z Featuring Pharrell
“Suge”DaBaby
“The London”Young Thug Featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott
"Too Good"Drake Featuring Rihanna
“Unforgettable”French Montana Featuring Swae Lee
“Wow Freestyle"Jay Rock Featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Wild Thoughts"DJ Khaled Featuring Bryson Tiller and Rihanna