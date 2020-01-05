5th Ward Weebie Dead at 42

New Orleans has suffered a loss.

On Thursday (Jan. 9), NOLA confirmed that local bounce legend 5th Ward Weebie had passed. According to reports, the "Bounce King" had been hospitalized after complications from heart surgery and eventually lost his battle. Reps for Weebie confirm as much to XXL. He was 42.

Weebie, born name Jerome Cosey, was a key player on the unique New Orleans bounce scene and earned the "Bounce King" title after finding success with regional hits like "Let Me Find Out" and "Fuck Katrina." Over the years, he worked with fellow New Orleans legend Lil Wayne and most recently appeared on Drake's bounce-centric "Nice for What" off his 2018 effort, Scorpion.

In a statement, Weebie's publicist highlighted the rapper's true passion for his city.

"Jerome Cosey (5th Ward Weebie) was and is a staple in New Orleans culture," Jonathan Thomas said. "His passion for the city was exemplified on the biggest platforms."

After recently appearing at New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's pep rally before the Saints versus Seattle Seahawks game in September, Mayor Cantrell was also moved to post a dedication to the late rapper.

"It broke my heart to learn that Jerome Cosey — our 5th Ward Weebie — has passed," Mayor Cantrell wrote in an Instagram post. "Let me find out you didn't know who he was ... He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend. He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do. New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit. May he rest in God’s perfect peace."

XXL has reached out to 5th Ward Weebie's team for a statement. Rest in peace.