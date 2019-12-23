Roddy Ricch Loses $40,000 Bet to Young Thug, Thugger Wants Him to Pay Up

Young Thug wants Roddy Ricch to run up the large sum of money Ricch apparently owes him.

On Sunday night (Dec. 22), Thug hit up his Instagram story to tell Roddy that he needs to bring him the $40,000 that the "Racks in the Middle" rapper owes him. Thugger, who performed at several festivals this year, doesn't exactly explain what led up to the hefty to payment but it sounds like the So Much Fun rapper is ready to accept his payment at any time.

"Somebody tell Roddy to bring me $40,000. I'm here," Thugger said while chuckling into the camera.

While some fans were left clueless, Roddy knows exactly what the YSL Records founder is talking about. Earlier this month (Dec. 6), Roddy admitted that he owes Thugger $40,000 after he freestyled for the L.A. Leakers. A couple of weeks later, Roddy appeared on DJ Whoo Kid's radio show on Sirius XM and touched on the large amount of cash that he owes the Georgia rapper.

"Yeah, I owe him $40,000. When you come to L.A. Thug, come get the 40 man," Roddy said during the show.

Apparently, Thugger has not picked up his check yet. However, it seems like the "Hop Off the Jet" rapper isn't too fazed by the unpaid debt. Young Thug recently said that he's gearing up to release a new album in February 2020. There's no confirmed album title just yet, but it might be his Punk album, which is a project he's been working on this year.