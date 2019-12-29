Lil Durk was set to perform in The Bahamas on Saturday (Dec. 28), but was reportedly denied entry into the country because of his open attempt to commit murder case.

Durk was slated to headline the Unwrapped show along with JayDaYoungan in Nassau. The Chicago rapper was psyched about the prospects, noting on his Twitter page on Friday (Dec. 27), "Bahamas tomorrow my first time ever def a 🎥."

However, according to local news outlet Speak Up Bahamas, Durk was not even allowed to enter the country after flying in with his entourage because he was turned away by Immigration and police due to his criminal case. Video has surfaced of the rapper and his crew walking with officials after reportedly being told he could not stay.

Durk has not addressed the nixed show on social media directly. However, late Saturday night he posted, "When you in a good space can’t nobody break that - ENERGY."

XXL has reached out to Durk's team for comment.

As previously reported, Durk is currently out on a $250,000 bond after being charged in connection with a shooting in downtown Atlanta. Durk is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man outside The Varsity restaurant on Feb. 5, 2019. The man survived the shooting. According to police, Durk's affiliate King Von is also in some way responsible for the crime. Both rappers have been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault (shooting at), unlawful for person employed by/associated with criminal street gang to conduct/participate in criminal gang activity, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Durk maintains his innocence.