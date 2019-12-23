Within the past 10 years, hip-hop has officially become the most streamed musical genre in the U.S., yet its impact on the world has long been undeniable. Rap music has become not only the beat that we walk to, but also the soundtrack to many people's lives. And while the sound and style of the music has expanded and evolved, one thing remains the same and that's rap's stronghold on the ears of music fans, worldwide.

Years pass and seasons change, but certain songs serve as capsules to the days of yesteryear, define special moments in time and will never be forgotten. Metrics may not be the sole determinant in the impact a particular hit record has had on the culture, however, numbers don't lie and earning a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart is indicative of a song's dominance during a particular point in time.

Just this year, several rappers have landed No. 1 songs. None were more dominant than Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," which set a new record for longest consecutive run at No. 1 on Billboard's pop chart, with 19 weeks straight in the top spot. Meanwhile, Lizzo, Travis Scott, Post Malone and The Weeknd have also held down the top spot.

From 2010 through 2019, a slew of rap artists have composed countless songs that will live on well beyond their release dates, but only a rare few have had the bragging right of having the hottest song in the country. As we contextualize and celebrate the past 10 years in hip-hop, XXL looks back at every rap song that reached the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart this decade.