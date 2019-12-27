Drake Claims LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Convinced Him to Release “Best I Ever Had” as First So Far Gone Single

"Best I Ever Had" inarguably pushed Drake into the mainstream masses, but if it wasn't for LeBron James' agent Rich Paul, it may not have happened like that!

On Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the Rap Radar Podcast dropped their interview with Drizzy. In the conversation, he discussed a wide range of topics, whether it was his beefs with Pusha-T and Kanye West or his entry to the game via the aforementioned smash single, "Best I Ever Had." While discussing the latter, Drake revealed that the song was actually not his first pick for his first So Far Gone single, and that it was Paul who convinced him to go with it.

"It was me telling [Rich Paul] that 'Uptown'... I was like, ''Uptown' is the one! This is what we should go with!' and he was like, 'Yo, nah. What are you talking about? This other one is the one!'"

"Uptown" features Lil Wayne and Bun B and was a standout on Drake's So Far Gone mixtape, but was ultimately never released as a single. Who knows where Drizzy's trajectory would have went.

Drake and Rich Paul have continued to have a great relationship over the years. Drake and LeBron James are also noted to be good friends. Drake thanked 'Bron in his Instagram caption when he announced the release of So Far Gone to streaming services earlier this year on its 10th anniversary earlier this year.

"@kingjames a decade ago you came to my release party at 6 Degrees and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone," Drake said.

You can watch Drake's full interview with Rap Radar Podcast below as well as on Tidal. The "Best I Ever Had" conversation begins around the 13-minute mark.