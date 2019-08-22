The Break Presents: 22Gz

Brooklyn goes hard. Considered one of New York’s most thorough boroughs, BK is known for breeding hard-hitters like Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., Bobby Shmurda and Casanova. Repping Flatbush, 22Gz is a rapper on the rise that is prepared to bring aggressive vibes to the airwaves.

Coming up on the music of 50 Cent, Meek Mill and Chief Keef, the 21-year-old rapper’s sound leans heavily towards Chicago’s drill scene. Early releases such as 2016’s “Blixky” and “Up Next,” which have now tallied up millions of plays on YouTube, helped the rapper to secure his local buzz and eventually catch the ear of Kodak Black. The Blixky Gang leader officially aligned himself with the Florida native’s Sniper Gang in October of 2018.

After popping off with singles like “Blixky Da Blixky” and “Why,” 22Gz dropped his first official mixtape, The Blixky Tape, in June of this year. The “Crime Rate” rapper credits the trials and tribulations he’s experienced, as well as the support of his label, Atlantic Records, for playing major roles in bringing his debut to life. The 12-track tape includes the Kodak Black-assisted “Spin the Block” and the popular “Sniper Gang Freestyle.”

22Gz's career was in jeopardy after facing second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder charges stemming from a 2017 incident that left two people dead. Fortunately for the “Suburban” rapper from New York’s inner city, the charges were dropped. With that behind him, 22Gz continues to go up.

Respected from the East Coast to the Dirty South, 22Gz isn’t one to play around. Learn more about the Kodak Black-cosigned rapper in XXL's The Break.

Age: 21

Hometown: Brooklyn

I grew up listening to: “50 Cent, Meek Mill and Chief Keef.”

My style’s been compared to: “A lot of people—I get compared to everybody.”

My standout records are: “'Spin the Block' featuring Kodak Black, 'Sniper Gang Freestyle' and 'Suburban.'”

My most slept-on songs are: “I’d say 'Crime Rate.' That’s my favorite song that I made in a studio. I feel like that one is fire. The energy is there. The verses match the hook. That’s the one. Hopefully they catch on. I probably just dropped it at the wrong time. But it’s doing its numbers.”

My standout moments to date have been: “My first Rolling Loud was lit. It was in L.A. Kodak Black brought me out and we performed 'Spin the Block.' Then I went on tour with Kodak. The tour was lit. I got to go to a lot of states I’ve never been to before.”

Most people don’t know: “I’m short. People think I’m 6'5".”

I’m going to blow up because: “I was made for this shit.”

I’m going to be the next: “22Gz”

Standouts:

“Spin the Block” featuring Kodak Black

“Sniper Gang Freestyle”

“Suburban”