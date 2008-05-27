NEWS: Nas And DJ Green Lantern To Release The Nigger Tape

It looks like Nigger will get to see the light of day after all. Barely a week after scrapping the controversial title to his 9th solo album, word is Nas is scheduled to team up with DJ Green Lantern to drop The Nigger Tape.“I guess it shows you the power of Wal-Mart and Target,” Green told Rhapsody's Play blog regarding Nas’ title switch. “If that was the case, it’s definitely scary because it kind of fucks with your artistic vision. But Nas and DJ Green Lantern are coming out with a mixtape called The Nigger Tape. Can’t nobody hold that back.”The tape will feature exclusive tracks, remixes and outtakes, including an unreleased verse from Nas's recently released “Be A Nigger Too,” Black President,” a cut initially slated to appear on Green’s Barak Obama mixtape and “Legendary,” the theme song to a forthcoming Mike Tyson documentary. A new version of "The Last Real Nigga Alive," which originally appeared on God's Son, is also expected to make the final cut.As previously reported, Nas recently changed his album title. At press time, the CD was still untitled. The Queens lyricist initially announced that he’d be titling his next offering, Nigga during a New York performance at Nokia Theater last year. Having sparked discussions, the MC promptly changed the LP’s spelling to Nigger. Backed by Def Jam Records Chairman L.A. Reid and then-President Jay-Z, Nas stuck to his guns until retail stores concerns, among other things, grew overwhelming.--Carl Chery