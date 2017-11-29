While 2018 may be coming to a close and Christmas is right around the corner, that doesn't mean the hip-hop releases are slowing down. December will bring a number of new projects from some of the genre's biggest stars, including both up-and-comers and veterans.

On Dec. 1, rap vet Z-Ro makes his return to rap after a short retirement with the release of Codeine. The month will also see the return of Eminem and N.E.R.D. Marshall Mathers and N.E.R.D's Pharrell, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley are dropping their first albums in four and seven years, respectively. Boosie Badazz will also drop his long-awaited BooPac album on Dec. 15, while G-Eazy will release his When It's Dark Out follow-up on the same date.

The end of December will also bring the long-awaited release of Capital Steez's posthumous debut studio album, King Capital. The founder of the Brooklyn-based collective Pro Era sadly took his life in 2012. The project was years in the making and received a release date earlier this year when Joey Bada$$ announced the date during the third annual STEEZ Day Festival.

The final month of the year will also include the collaborative mixtape Bloodas from Tee Grizzley and Lil Durk, as well as Pell's EP, girasoul.

Check out the projects you can expect to drop in December below.

See New Music Releases for December 2017