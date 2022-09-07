A New Jack City Live Stage Play Starring Big Daddy Kane, Treach and Others Is Coming in November

A live stage play of the cult classic 1991 film New Jack City is coming to stages around the country in November and the internet has mixed feelings about the revival of the beloved movie.

On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the stage play's producer Je'Caryous Johnson announced the new rendition of the Big Apple-based gangsta flick. The play will find Allen Payne reprising his role from the original film, but the other three headlining cast members include Big Daddy Kane, Naughty by Nature's Treach and Flex Anderson. There are 35 show dates scheduled for the play, which will be shown in New York, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Detroit and more.

"New Jack City Live On Stage! The Wait Is Over! Get your tickets now https://jecaryous.com/theater/new-jack-city-live/… . Unlock $20 off your ticket purchase using CODE: NINO. #newjackcitylive #philadelphia #washingtondc #charlottenc #newyork #losangeles #detroit #baltimore #atlanta #houston," Johnson tweeted.

The announcement of the resurrection of the movie in stage play form has drawn a lot of opinions online.

"New Jack City the stage play is some ghetto ass sh*t. You can buy tickets on Ticketmaster, y’all say?" one person wrote, conceding the idea is strange but they are willing to check it out.

"New Jack City live on stage with singing bits. Son," someone else tweeted along with two crying laughing emojis.

"I want to see new jack city stage play I seen so many good reviews on set it off," another person typed.

The original New Jack City was directed by Mario Van Peebles and starred Wesley Snipes, Van Peebles, Ice-T, Chris Rock, Allen Payne, Judd Nelson and more. It depicted the rise of a Black drug syndicate in NYC during the explosion of the crack era. Je'Caryous Johnson is also responsible for bringing the film Set It Off to the stage.

You can purchase tickets to see New Jack City live on stage here.

