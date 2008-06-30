Nas Inks Deal With Fila, Jay-Z Strikes Back At Indie Rockers And More In “The Roundup”

Nas usually isn't one for picking great endorsement deals. Willie Esco? 310 Motoring for kicks? But the Queens rapper might be smartening up. Nas recently inked a deal with Fila Footwear to serve as a spokesman for Italian-founded company. "My best friend [Ill] Will and I loved Fila," Nas explained. "It represented prestige and everything that was cool to us [when we were younger]. When Will passed, we buried him in a black Fila sweat suit, so doing a deal with them has a lot of significance for me." [Billboard]

Over the weekend Jay-Z headlined the Glastonbury Festival, which initially cause the ire of some indie-music fans since the show is usually devoted to a less mainstream sound. But Hov not only received a huge ovation at the England-based festival, he also drew a few laughs for his intro. Singer Noel Gallagher of Oasis grumbled Glastonbury "is no place for hip-hop" when asked about Jay's appearance. The Brooklyn rapper, however, didn't let his comments slide as he showed up on stage with a guitar and took a swipe at Gallagher while performing over Oasis' hit "Wonderwall." [ABC News]Former

"American Idol" winner Ruben Studdard walked down the aisle over the weekend with his longtime girlfriend. Studdard, 29, and his bride, 30, met in 2006 at a Wal-Mart during an in-store signing the singer was holding. Studdard, who was released from his recording contract with J Records last year, is still unsigned. [E!]---XXL staff