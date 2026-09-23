Moneybagg Yo Marries Longtime Girlfriend Ari Fletcher – Report

Moneybagg Yo has reportedly tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Ari Fletcher.

According to a report from The Shade Room, published on Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Memphis rapper married Ari Fletcher in a traditional Muslim wedding ceremony. It's unclear when the nuptials occurred, but Moneybagg and Ari's Instagram accounts offer some clues.

On Wednesday, Ari hopped on her IG page and shared a carousel of photos celebrating her and Moneybagg's marital love. In one photo, Ari and Moneybagg are sharing a kiss while wearing all-white attire, presumably at their wedding. In another picture, the couple is flashing their blinged-out wedding rings. Ari captioned the post, "In every lifetime, I'd find you. Happy birthday my love," along with a balloon and heart hands emojis.

On Moneybagg's IG page, the purported newlywed rhymer shared photos of himself celebrating his 35th birthday with Ari in Las Vegas, which was on Sept. 22. Judging by both Moneybagg and Ari's photo galleries, it appears the couple's wedding happened either before or on the rapper's birthday in Las Vegas.

XXL has reached out to Moneybagg Yo's team for confirmation.

Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher initially started dating in October of 2019. During their relationship, the couple experienced a few rough patches, including an official split in January of 2021 due to Moneybagg's infidelity. However, the pair reunited the following year and have continued building their bond ever since.

Check out Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher's photo galleries below.

See Ari Fletcher's Photos Celebrating Her and Moneybagg Yo's Marital Love

See Moneybagg Yo's Photos of Him Celebrating His 35th Birthday

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