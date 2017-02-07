MF DOOM Pays Tribute to J Dilla on the Late Producer’s Birthday

MF DOOM is the most elusive MC of all-time, but today (Feb. 7) he comes out of hiding to wish his late friend J Dilla a happy birthday. The Detroit producer/rapper would have turned 43 today.

In the brief clip, DOOM is seen wearing his trademark mask while enjoying a sunset boat ride. "Dilla! Dilla! Shout-out to my man J Dilla," DOOM says. "Moment of silence." The Brooklyn-based record label, Nature Sounds, posted the video on its official Instagram.

J Dilla and MF DOOM worked together on the EP Sniperlite, which dropped in 2008. The three-track EP, which also featured Ghostface Killah, was recorded sometime in 2005, prior to J Dilla's death in 2006. You can buy Sniperlite for $1.99 via iTunes.

In other MF DOOM-related news, the enigmatic artist recently put out the official version of his Madlib-assisted track "Avalanche." Prior to that, DOOM sampled DJ Khaled in his new King Geedorah mix, which appeared on Ninja Tune’s Solid Steel radio show. The 19-track mix contains contributions from Ghostface Killah, the Gorillaz, BADBADNOTGOOD, Earl Sweatshirt, BJ the Chicago Kid and more.

As aforementioned, you can watch MF DOOM's birthday tribute to the late J Dilla below via Instagram.

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