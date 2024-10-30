Metro Boom Sued for Allegedly Raping Woman Who Claims He Got Her Pregnant – Report

Metro Boomin is being sued for allegedly raping a woman in a Los Angeles hotel room.

Metro Boomin Faces New Lawsuit

On Tuesday (Oct. 29), TMZ broke the news that the Atlanta-based super producer is at the center of a new lawsuit filed by a woman named Vanessa LeMaistre. LeMaistre claims in her lawsuit to have met Metro in the spring of 2016 during a trip to Las Vegas. That September, Metro allegedly invited the woman to his studio in Los Angeles, where she says she took half a Xanax pill and a shot of alcohol before passing out on the couch.

The woman claims that when she regained consciousness, she was in a bed with Metro on top of her raping her and performing oral sex. She allegedly blacked out again and was later woken up by Metro telling her she was at a Beverly Hills hotel and it was time to leave. LeMaistre claims she later found out she was pregnant with the producer's child. She claims she knew it was his because she hadn't had sex with anyone else. She ended up aborting the child that November.

LeMaistre believes Metro referenced the incident on the 2016 song "Rap Saved Me," with the lyrics in question being "She took a Xanny, then she fainted." However, Metro is only the producer of that song, which features 21 Savage and Offset rapping the lyrics.

LeMaistre is suing Metro for punitive damages and unspecified damages for mental pain and anguish.

Metro's attorney Lawrence Hinkle II responded to the allegations telling XXL, "This is a pure shakedown. These are false accusations. Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now. Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails."

XXL has reached out to Metro Boomin's reps for comment.