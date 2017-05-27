Meek Mill Listens to Drake’s “Back to Back” for Motivation

Meek Mill has mentioned in the past that he thinks Drake's "Back to Back" diss was hot. And now that the beef between the rap stars is getting further and further away from its boiling point, the Philly MC is even using the track as motivation, kind of.

The Dreamchasers head honcho recently posted video on SnapChat of himself behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Aventador driving behind another whip of the same make and model. Drake's diss is blaring through the speakers. The caption across the video reads, "I play this for motivation Back to Back Aventadors."

Meek has been able to laugh off the track in the past. Back in February, a group of female fans tried to get under the rapper's skin by playing the song after he refused to take pictures with them. In video of the incident, Meek is aiming his camera at a group of women riding by in a car. “Look at these fat bitches,” the Dreamchasers leader can be heard saying. “Fuck you, Meek,” one of the women yells from the passenger seat of the car as it passes with Drizzy’s diss playing. “These hoes mad I don’t wanna take a pic…tried to drop back to back on me,” he put in the caption along with three crying laughing emojis.

In music-related news, Rick Ross recently revealed the name of Meek's new album.

Watch Meek stunt to the soundtrack of Drake's "Back to Back" below.

See Photos of Meek Mill's Different Looks Over the Years