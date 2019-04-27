Meek Mill might be moving around in the free world but he is far from totally free. Case in point, the rapper was reportedly denied approval to visit Canada for an NBA playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors.

On Friday (April 26), TMZ reported the "Going Bad" rapper had plans on going to Game 1 of the of second-round series between his hometown team and the Rapts, which starts Saturday night (April 27). The rapper reportedly got the thumbs up from his probation officer but was ultimatly denied by Judge Genece Brinkley, who Meek has had issues with in the past.

Philadelphia 76ers' co-owner Michael Rubin defended Meek on social media on Friday after hearing news of his denial. Hopping on Instagram, he blasted Judge Brinkley for her decision.

"Judge Genece Brinkley - I know you have a vendetta against Meek Mill and are obsessed with trying to control every aspect of his life, but did you really NOT approve him to go to rep the Sixers in Toronto for the game?" he captioned a split image of Meek and the judge. "Do you also hate PHILLY? As soon as the schedule came out, Meek asked probation for approval- they immediately approved! (YES FOR EVERYONE WHO DOESN’T UNDERSTAND, MEEK MUST STILL GET THE JUDGES APPROVAL PERSONALLY EVERYTIME HE LEAVES PA SINCE HE’S STILL ON PROBATION 12 YEARS LATER FOR A CRIME HE DIDN’T COMMIT)."

He continued, "We filed w/your court as soon as the schedule came out since you need to approve travel to Canada! Since you didn’t respond to numerous phone calls and emails we even sent a lawyer to the courthouse today!! AND MOST IMPORTANTLY IF THIS HAPPENS TO MEEK, WHAT DO YOU THINK HAPPENS TO THE AVG PERSON ON PROBATION??"

Drake has also come to Meek's defense. "They gotta let Meek into the city it's only right...We got a classic series on our hands."

Meek has yet to speak on the decision publicly.

See Michael Rubin and Drake support Meek below.