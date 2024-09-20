Meek Mill Just Bought a Farm to Start Growing His Own Food

Meek Mill recently purchased a farm and has plans to begin growing his own food.

Meek Mill Turns Agriculturist

Meek Mill is thinking outside the box when it comes to his life outside of music. On Tuesday (Sept. 17), the Philadelphia rapper made an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing he just copped a farm.

"In other news... I bought a farm the other day," Meek posted without giving further details.

On Thursday (Sept. 19), a fan followed up by asking for more details during Ask Me Anything session, including what animals Meek would like to have. "I wanna grow food first, I don't know if I'm ready for farm animals yet," Meek answered.

Meek seems to be following in the footsteps of his former label boss Rick Ross who has a farm on his Promise Land estate in Fayetteville, Ga., which has an assortment of animals including buffalo.

Meek Weighs In on Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

Elsewhere in the AMA session, Meek was asked to name his top three West Coast rappers, which are Tupac Shakur, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg. A fan then asked if Meek chose Kendrick after seeing the results of the K-Dot and Drake battle.

"Nah I f**k with drake he cool him and Kendrick beef has nothing to do with me I fw k dot too I have all their disses on my playlist right now," the Dreamchasers rapper responded.

Meek also addressed his current work on prison reform.

"I received a real law in my name today that’s active and freeing people currently and reforming the way my people get trapped in the system," Meek announced. What you do? so I know? This affects most black and brown people in America, ima ghetto baby not even suppose to be here!"

Read More: 13 Rappers Who Have Had Unusual Pets Over the Years

Check out Meek Mill's tweets below.

See Meek Mill Announce He Just Bought a Farm and Plans to Grow Food

Meek Mill meek mill/X loading...