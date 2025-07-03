Mass Shooting at Mello Buckzz’s Mixtape Release Party Leaves Four Dead, 18 Shot

A Mello Buckzz mixtape release party in Chicago ended in gunfire, leaving four people dead and 18 others injured last night.

Four People Killed at Mello Buckzz Party

On Wednesday night (July 2), the Chicago rapper hosted a party for the release of her Hollyhood mixtape at the Artis Restaurant and Lounge at 311 W. Chicago Ave. According to the Chicago Police Department, as the event was letting out, "a dark-colored vehicle drove past the location, and an unknown offender(s) displayed a firearm(s) and opened fire into a crowd of people who were standing outside, striking several victims. The vehicle immediately fled the scene." Initially 14 people were reportedly shot.

As of Thursday morning (July 3), it's reported that 18 people were shot, with four of them suffering fatal wounds: a 24-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman. None of the victims has been identified.

There is no suspect in custody and police are currently investigating.

Mello Buckzz Reacts to Shooting

Mello Buckzz reacted to the tragic event on her Instagram Story.

"I don't wish this typa of pain on nobody [heartbroken emoji] Dam my f**king crew," she posted. "Prayers up for all my sisters God please wrap your arms around every last one of them. We need u I need u ngl I'm f**ked up."

Mello lost several friends in the shooting and also seemed to reveal that her boyfriend may have been one of the deceased shooting victims. Sharing a photo of herself with a man, she captioned the photo in part: "I held yo hand until I couldn't."

XXL has reached out to Mello Buckzz's team for comment.

