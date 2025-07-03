Video Shows Gunman Open Fire on People Outside Mello Buckzz’s Mixtape Release Party, Police Say Shooting Was Targeted

Video of the shooting at Mello Buckzz's Hollyhood mixtape release party that left 14 people shot and four people dead yesterday has surfaced.

Chicago Mass Shooting Video Surfaces

The Chicago community is still reeling following news that nearly 20 people were shot in the city's River North neighborhood on Wednesday night (July 2). On Thursday (July 3), video of the incident surfaced online. In the video, which can be seen below, a black sedan pulls alongside the Artis Restaurant and Lounge at 311 W. Chicago Avenue, where the release party was taking place. Someone begins firing shots from the passenger side at a group of people outside, who scramble to find cover.

The victims killed in the drive-by shooting have been identified as Taylor Walker, Aviance Drexler, Devonte Terrell Williamson and Leon Andrew Henry, according to Channel2 Now.

Chicago Officials Host Press Conference

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the shooting but has yet to make any arrests. On Thursday, Chicago officials, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Chicago Police Department Supt. Larry Snelling, hosted a press conference to address what they are calling a targeted shooting.

"Currently, our detective division is working extremely hard to get to the bottom of this," Snelling told the assembled press in the video below. "We, as the Chicago Police Department, want to make sure we get justice for these families. But we also want to make sure we take individuals who are this violent and this careless off the streets."

Police do not know the target of the shooting or the motive at this time. They are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Mello Buckzz Reacts to Shooting

Mello Buckzz is devastated by the shooting, which reportedly took the life of her boyfriend and multiple friends.

"I don't wish this typa of pain on nobody [heartbroken emoji] Dam my f**king crew," she posted on her Instagram Story. "Prayers up for all my sisters God please wrap your arms around every last one of them. We need u I need u ngl I'm f**ked up."

See footage of the shooting and Chicago officials' press conference about the incident below.

