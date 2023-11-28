Go Behind the Scenes of Creating a Cypher With Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don and Mello Buckzz

With the women of rap completely dominating the current state of hip-hop, it’s only fitting that the inaugural XXL Cypher Lab, presented by the Starz Original Series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, features an all-female crew of some of the most talented rappers in the game. Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don and Mello Buckzz take center stage in a cypher packed with powerful punchlines while repping their respective cities. Go behind the scenes of the XXL Cypher Lab as the five artists prepare for their time to shine on the mic.

The natural sunlight hits just right on the set at Hudson River Studios in Union City, N.J. in early October. The excitement is in the air as the ladies slay their photoshoots and squeeze in a little bonding time complete with a cheerful toast. Latto is quick to praise each of her four cypher counterparts. The Atlanta rhymer hand-picked each of the women for this momentous occasion. Latto enthusiastically highlights the outstanding skillsets of Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don and Mello Buckzz. She notes that they each "have something to say" and will prove as much when they get in the cypher.

Curating the group of female MCs for the XXL Cypher Lab is a full-circle moment for Big Latto. She narrates the day’s festivities with a sense of sisterhood mixed with friendly competition as she fondly reminisces on her time as a member of the 2020 XXL Freshman Class.

Check out a behind-the-scenes look at XXL Cypher Lab, presented by the Starz Original Series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, below.

Watch Behind the Scenes of XXL Cypher Lab With Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don and Mello Buckzz