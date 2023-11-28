That's the way things are looking for hip-hop going into 2024. Lady MCs have banned together and are dominating the game like never before. The first lady of Atlanta, Latto, is one of the leading artists at the forefront of the modern-day women's hip-hop movement. So it made sense for XXL to have her curate an all-women cypher where bars were spit, skills were flexed and sisterhood shined.

For this special event, Latto picked some of her favorite femcees:

Flo Milli, Monaleo, Mello Buckzz and Maiya The Don.