Man Arrested for Shooting CEO Jizzle at Lil Baby’s Concert

Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting at Lil Baby's Memphis concert earlier this month that critically injured CEO Jizzle.

Memphis Police Announce Arrest

On Thursday (Sept. 28), following a three-week investigation, the Memphis Police Department revealed Kevin Young, 22, has been arrested and charged for the Lil Baby concert shooting, which took place on Sept. 7.

"On Sept. 27, 2023, officers from the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, Gun Crimes Unit, Fugitive Team, Applying Farms Taskforce, ATF and Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team went to an address on the 2000 block of Duncanshire Road on an attempt to pick up for suspect Kevin Young," the MPD said in a statement released on social media. "Young was located and apprehended at this location without incident."

Police also located several guns at the residence, along with ammo and a large amount of marijuana. Young has been charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, felony weapons charges, felony possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Young has prior arrests for first-degree murder in 2017 and aggravated assault in 2019.

The Lil Baby Concert Shooting

Lil Baby's performance at the FedEx Forum in Memphis on Sept. 7 ended in gunfire when shots rang out just 30 minutes into the show. CEO Jizzle, who is Young Dolph's cousin, was wounded during the shooting and hospitalized.

After the show, Lil Baby released the following statement: "Due to the unforeseen events that took place in Memphis last night, I was not able to give my fan a full performance. As a result, a full refund will be issued to all those in attendance. Further details on how ticket holders can receive their refund will be provided by Ticketmaster directly."

It is unclear if concertgoers have yet to get their money back.

XXL has reached out to Lil Baby's team and Ticketmaster for comment.

