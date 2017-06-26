When Madeintyo turned the joy of being chauffeured around in an Uber into an anthem for millenials everywhere, little did he know the K Swisha-produced song "Uber Everywhere" would change his life forever. The Atlanta-bred, Tokyo transplant dropped the song in 2015, and two years later, it's been the catalyst for everything from landing a spot on Big Sean's tour and working on his debut album with Pharrell to receiving his first platinum plaque and joining the 2017 XXL Freshman Class.

The perks of creating a hit like "Uber Everywhere," off Madeintyo's You Are Forgiven EP, may not be everlasting but luckily for him, the rapper has plenty more bangers in the stash. His track "Skateboard P" (yes, it's inspired by Pharrell) proved he was far from a one-hit wonder (the song boasts more than 42 million streams on Spotify) and his newest record, "Picture Me Rollin," produced by Sonny Digital, is par for the course. He combines his signature "skrr, skrr" ad-libs with lyrics dedicated to flexin', all over Sonny's knocking beat. It's a vibe.

The 25-year-old is clearly a solid songwriter (his Billboard Hot 100 chart performance proves it) and he shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to his pen game. While Madeintyo's songs can be found in playlists belonging to the myriad fans (his Thank You, Mr. Tokyo mixtape is perfect mood music), his face will get a different kind of playing time as it appears on the cover of XXL magazine around the world. Madeintyo isn't taking this 2017 XXL Freshman experience for granted.

"People dream of this moment and as an artist, as a rapper, even if today you don’t do nothing else after this, this is a staple in hip-hop history to be on the XXL Freshman cover, just off grip," he says. "From right now, every move that I make, I’m geeked for my son to understand what happened or what was going on. Like, ‘My dad was on this cover.’ This is one of those things that you’re excited about. My fans rocked with me. This is the best timing. If you have something, if you’re a star, you are going to shine when the light hits you.”

Watch Madeintyo discuss how his career has skyrocketed in his 2017 XXL Freshman interview above, and below watch him give a shout-out to mumble rap in his freestyle.

