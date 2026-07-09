LL Cool J Shares a Wild Story About Ol’ Dirty Bastard Destroying His Plaques and Urinating on Them

LL Cool J is looking back on the unforgettable moment he found out Ol' Dirty Bastard had smashed his plaques and urinated on them.

On a new episode of his Rock The Bells Radio show that aired on Wednesday (July 8), LL opened up about the infamous moment for the first time in his own words. The lore has previously circulated through others that were there.

"I remember one time Chris Lighty called me up. He's like, 'Yo, you got to come down here. You got to come to [Chung King Studios]," he recalled. "I said, 'What's wrong?' He said, 'For some reason, Ol' Dirty Bastard just came in here and broke all your plaques and pissed on them.'"

"I said, 'What'd I do?' I didn't even understand it. I didn't even understand it," LL laughed. "I couldn't understand it! Loved him ever since!"

He concluded: "Shout out to Ol' Dirty, man!"

The late Chris Lighty previously shed more insight into the wild interaction, telling Stuff Magazine in 2006 what led to it all starting.

"[ODB] came through twisted. He was talking gibberish on his rhyme and then gets mad at us because we weren't gonna record him like that," he explained.

The response was ODB tearing the plaques off the wall and urinating on one of them, which Lighty revealed resulted in the receptionist at the studio calling the police on them. As they all left the building, however, Dirty's response changed up.

"At the bottom of the elevator, he changes his whole tune He was laughing his a*s off!" Lighty said.

And the urine-covered plaque still lives on, as the now-defunct studio's founder John King revealed in a 2013 interview with Frank 151 that it now sits at his home.

Watch LL recall the wild moment with ODB below.

Watch LL COOL J Recall the Wild Moment With ODB

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