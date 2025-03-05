Lil Xan Pleads Not Guilty to Allegedly Assaulting Fan for Trying to Touch His Crotch

Lil Xan has entered a not guilty plea to allegedly assaulting a fan who the rapper claims was trying to grab his crotch.

Lil Xan Pleads Not Guilty to Assault and Battery

On Monday (March 3), Lil Xan pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon during an arraignment in Boston Municipal Court. According to police, the dangerous weapon in question is a microphone allegedly wielded by the California rapper.

Boston.com reports that things went awry while Lil Xan was performing at a Harvard vs. Yale pre-game party at Royale Nightclub on Nov. 22 of last year. Police say Xan allegedly kicked a Harvard student in the face before striking him with his microphone. Xan is also being accused of assaulting another person as well as a security guard before leaving the venue.

CEO K-R.O.K. of Lil Xan's record label, 3rd Eye Recordings provided a statement to XXL regarding the current status of the case.

"A not guilty plea is where it's at right now," the K-R.O.K.'s said in his statement. "Currently, Xan is in a very comfortable space. Our attorney, Fernando Figueroa, is a great attorney. He's a local attorney in Boston that's helping represent us in this case. So, all is well. There is a follow-up court case on May 2 coming up but outside of that, everything else is great. No worries, we're good. We're in good spirits about the situation and everything will be handled and taken care of accordingly."

Lil Xan Claims the Incident Happened While a Fan Was Trying to Grab His Crotch

In the days following the alleged assault, Lil Xan reportedly hit up Instagram to explain his feelings on the incident in Boston. He claims the fan was trying to touch him inappropriately.

"To people thinking I did what I did unprompted y'all needa chill," Xan wrote. "Buddy kept reaching for my di*k, I gave him multiple warnings to stop but he did not and kept trying to touch me. Am I proud of how I acted or handled the situation? Hell no. I feel terrible about it. I’m a human just like you and I will be doing heavy reflecting after this."

When asked to confirm that the fan did attempt to grab Lil Xan's crotch, K-R.O.K. declined to comment at the suggestion of Xan's attorney.

"We can't comment on that at this time," the 3rd Eye Recordings CEO tells XXL.

After pleading not guilty, Lil Xan was released on his own recognizance on the conditions that he doesn’t make any contact with the victim and does not return to the Royale Nightclub. He is set to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on May 2.

See Lil Xan explain his side of the story in the Instagram post below.

See Lil Xan Explain the Incident in Which a Fan Tried to Grab His Crotch

