Lil Wayne’s Lyric Notebook Is Up for Auction for $5 Million After Five-Year Legal Battle

After a five year legal battle, Lil Wayne's lyric notebook is now up for auction for a whopping $5 million.

Lil Wayne's Lyric Notebook Up for $5 Million at Auction House

Lil Wayne's lyric notebook is up for grabs for an expensive price tag. According to a listing at auction house Moments in Time, Weezy's lyric notebook is on the auction block for an astounding $5 million.

Wayne's notebook, which can be viewed below, is from the 1990s when he was a 17-year-old superstar on Cash Money Records. The journal contains handwritten lyrics of songs like "Grown Man" and "We on Fire." There also appears to be a doodle of Mannie Fresh but it's hard to make out.

This rare artifact, certainly a valued item for Lil Wayne fans, should be protected and preserved as a significant treasure. Initially, the notebook was on sale for $250,000 in 2019, but Lil Wayne blocked the sale.

Five years later, the notebook is available at $5 million. Reps for Moments in Time defended the markup to TMZ citing Lil Wayne as one of the greatest rappers of all time and his handwritten songs being even more valuable.

Lil Wayne's Rhyme Book Was Engaged in a Five-Year Legal Battle

Lil Wayne's lyric notebook was caught in a five-year battle between Weezy and the unidentified owner who originally discovered the journal in an old car.

Back in March of 2019, Moments in Time was trying to sell Wayne's journal for $250,000 on behalf of a man who discovered the notebook allegedly in a car that was once owned by a person associated with Cash Money Records. While going through the contents left behind in the car, the man stumbled upon the notebook. He took possession of it and kept it in his garage for safekeeping.

When Lil Wayne found out about the auction, he blocked the sale of the notebook. Tunechi's attorneys claim that the rap veteran had simply misplaced the book and is glad it was recovered. They also claim that the guy who found it absconded Wayne's personal item and hid it for years until he felt it was time to cash in.

The man fought back, legally, arguing "finders-keepers" and asking a judge to rule on who is the rightful owner of the notebook. After five years and no response from Lil Wayne, a judge ruled in favor of the man. In February of 2024, a court granted the man the right to sell Weezy's rhyme book.

Check out images of Lil Wayne's lyric notebook below.

Lil Wayne Song Lyric momentsintime.com loading...