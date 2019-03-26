"We see threw [sic] all your gimmicks. Free Uzi," the rapper wrote while showing off his Fendi sneakers on his Instagram Story Sunday night (March 24). On another story, he added a comment that could potentially explain the static that seems to be happening between himself and Drama.

"If you want your album 2 drop Number One Rule don't hang with the boss girlfriend," Uzi wrote.

Earlier that same day, Drama had released his first public comment on the matter after remaining quiet for some time.

"Uzi should put out EA [Eternal Atake] tomorrow or any day he wants," Drama wrote in an Instagram comment. "He has me and [co-CEO Don] Cannon's total support and blessings to drop it."

While it's unclear when fans will receive Eternal Atake, Uzi is back in the studio, thanks to what appears to be a new alliance with Jay-Z's Roc Nation. Hopefully all parties will be able to resolve their issues soon and get on the same page.

