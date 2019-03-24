Lil Uzi Vert’s Record Label Says He Can Drop New Album

Lil Uzi Vert's issues with his record label are well-documented and appear to be the reason he has retired from music. As a result, Generation Now label head DJ Drama has been getting the brunt of fans' backlash. Drama wants everyone to know he is not the reason for the hold up of the Philly rapper's new album, Eternal Atake.

On Sunday morning (March 24), Drama commented on an Instagram post published by DJ Akademiks, which centered on fans' desperation for Uzi's new project. After being silent on the matter for a while, Drama decided to set the record straight. "Uzi should put out EA [Eternal Atake] tomorrow or any day he wants," Drama wrote. "He has me and [co-CEO Don] Cannon's total support and blessings to drop it."

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the album since the former XXL Freshman announced the project last July. Since then, he has put out one single, "New Patek," but that's about it. In the months following, he vented his frustrations numerous times. At one point, he compared signing a record deal to snitching. "You ain't supposed to sign no muthafuckin' paper in the streets because that's ratting," he said. "How the fuck I even sign this shit? I set myself up!"

In February, Uzi spoke candidly about his frustrating situation. "I really just want [the label] to respect me," he said. "They just gotta respect me, 'cause I respect them. That's the reason why I really went over there. Like normal shit. It's just a different level in life. Everybody go through the same shit."

Check out Drama's comment on the situation below.

