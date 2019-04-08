Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Lands at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Just about two weeks removed from being taken off Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, Lil Nas X finds a new home atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Monday (April 8), Billboard reported that "Old Town Road" has landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. According to the publication, Lil Nas X is the first artist since Cardi B ("Bodak Yellow," 2017) to land a No. 1 on the chart with their first song to enter the list.

Noted for its juxtaposition of trap topics and country imagery, Lil Nas X's breakout single is one that has had people reflecting on the underexplored rap sub-genre of country trap. While he's obviously become a central figure in the whole thing, he credits Young Thug as being the sound's primary pioneer.

“I believe whenever you’re trying something new, it’s always going to get some kind of bad reception,” Lil Nas X said in a Time interview while explaining why he thought "Old Town Road" was removed from Billboard's country chart. "For example, when rap started, or when rock and roll began. But with country trap, I in no way want to take credit for that. I believe Young Thug would be one of the biggest pioneers in that.”

Word. Take a moment to salute Lil Nas X. When you're done, check out his "Old Town Road (Remix)," which includes a guest verse from Billy Ray Cyrus.