Lil Loaded is now facing a lesser charge after being arrested for the murder of his friend back in November.

On Friday (March 5), The Dallas Morning News reported the 20-year-old Texas rhymer, born Dashawn Maurice Robertson, is now facing one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of Khalil Walker. A Dallas County grand jury handed down the indictment last week, saying there is enough evidence to charge the young rapper of recklessly causing the death of 18-year-old Walker. Lil Loaded's attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, told the paper on Friday that his client is innocent. “There’s obviously no malice here,” he said.

XXL has reached out to Lil Loaded's camp and legal team for comment on the update in the case.

As previously reported, police allege Lil Loaded shot Walker in the torso with a rifle outside of a home in The Woods neighborhood of Dallas, Texas on Oct. 25, 2020. A police affidavit states both men and a witness were standing outside of the residence. Walker's sister, who was inside at the time, reported hearing two gunshots and exiting the home to see Walker on the ground injured from the shot. In a strange twist in the case, there was reportedly video of Lil Loaded shooting Walker on Walker's phone, according to the police. Walker was taken to nearby Methodist Charlton Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Lil Loaded turned himself in to authorities 15 days after the shooting on Nov. 9, 2020. The "6locc 6a6y" rapper has maintained his innocence. "I appreciate all y’all support," a post on his Instagram account read on Nov. 11, 2020. "They try to make u look guilty wen u innocent regardless .. we going to get pass this . Rip my brother love u 💔."

Lil Loaded released the project, A Demon in 6lue, last October.

