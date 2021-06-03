New Details on Lil Loaded’s Death Surface

New details in connection to the recent death of Dallas rapper Lil Loaded have emerged.

According to a police report obtained by XXL on Thursday (June 3), Lil Loaded's mother is the person who discovered her son was deceased from a gunshot wound to the head on Monday morning (May 31) and notified police.

Law enforcement in Cedar Hill, Texas responded to a call of an attempted suicide earlier this week. Upon police's arrival at Lil Loaded's home, officers saw his mother on the porch crying. They later found the 20-year-old rapper dead inside the home with a gun nearby.

Police additionally revealed that the "6locc 6a6y" rhymer's mother found Lil Loaded in the second floor hallway of the home. The night before, the mom said he was upset and crying over the love he felt for his ex-girlfriend.

As previously reported, the cause of Lil Loaded's death has not been confirmed yet.

Prior to news surfacing online of Loaded's passing, he posted an ominous message on his Instagram Story, suggesting that he is ready to enter heaven. The post was no longer available on the artist's social media account once reports of his death began to circulate.

"I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you," the message read after Lil Loaded requested forgiveness from the "most high" for his "shortcomings."

Ashkan Mehryari, attorney for Loaded, confirmed the news of the late rapper's death to XXL on Monday afternoon. The lawyer also mentioned Loaded's looming manslaughter case "may have contributed to this tragic outcome."

The rapper was accused of the murder of 18-year-old Khalil Walker, a reported friend of Lil Loaded's, in November of 2020.

XXL has reached out to the police department in Cedar Hill, Texas as well as Lil Loaded's attorney for comment.