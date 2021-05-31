Lil Loaded Dead at 20

UPDATE (June 1):

Ashkan Mehryari, attorney for the late Lil Loaded, offered an additional statement to XXL on Monday morning (June 1).

"While pending charges as serious as Mr. Robertson’s can be exceedingly stressful, and it certainly may have contributed to this tragic outcome, I believe he was in a good place mentally with regard to the charges and our upcoming court date," the statement reads. "We felt we had a strong defense to his charges. We were making strong progress against them, obtaining a reduced bond from the original $500,000.00 amount to $75,000.00, obtaining a lesser indictment for manslaughter, from the original charge of murder, and we were able to successfully petition the Court to strike house arrest as a condition of bond while he was awaiting trial."

The attorney added, "I am unaware of, and would be very surprised if drugs were a factor, based on his court ordered drug tests while on bond."

Mehryari suggested that the cause of death is the "result of a reported suicide," however the manner of which Loaded died has not been confirmed yet.

According to Dallas County court records obtained by XXL this morning, Lil Loaded had a court appearance scheduled for today at 9 a.m. in connection to his recent manslaughter charge.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lil Loaded died today at the age of 20.

On Monday (May 31), Ashkan Mehryari, attorney for the rapper, real name Dashawn Maurice Robertson, confirmed the news to XXL this afternoon. "Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson did pass away today," Mehryari wrote in a statement.

The cause of Loaded’s death is unclear.

However, earlier this afternoon a screenshot of an Instagram Story post that the Texas-bred artist shared recently began circulating online. It’s uncertain when Lil Loaded uploaded the message to his social media, but as of reporting time, it was no longer available on his page.

The lengthy message reads: “Dear most high, Please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life sometimes the lines are blurred between being solid and being heartless I want to thank you for how far I’ve come and the people you’ve put in my life to keep me grounded and humble through everything and I love every single one of those people that are genuinely for me I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes I know you love all of your children and I’m ready for my heart and soul to Join you.”

Lil Loaded's fellow rappers went on social media shortly after news began to circulate about his passing, sharing their condolences.

NLE Choppa shared a photo of himself with Loaded via Instagram, along with a caption that said, "You Seen Blocc Baby Go Gold. All That Matter."

Wifisfuneral tweeted, "Rip lil loaded man, y’all quit that judging shit smh."

Lil Gnar also said, "rip lil loaded. had lotta potential hate 2 see young niggas die."

The Dallas rapper rose to popularity in 2019 with his viral hit "6locc 6a6y." The accompanying video has garnered over 28 million YouTube views so far. His follow-up single, “Gang Unit,” was an even bigger hit with over 39 million YouTube views and earned the rapper props from the likes of Polo G and NLE Choppa. In December of 2019, Loaded released his debut project, 6locc 6a6y.

Unfortunately, before his death, Lil Loaded was facing a major legal hurdle. Back in March, Loaded was indicted by a grand jury on one count of manslaughter in connection with the death of Khalil Walker. A Dallas County grand jury delivered the indictment stating there was enough evidence to charge the young rapper of recklessly causing the death of 18-year-old Walker, who was reportedly Lil Loaded’s friend.

Lil Loaded's attorney, Ashkan Mehryari, at the time, insisted that his client was innocent of the charge. “There’s obviously no malice here,” he said.

According to a police affidavit, Lil Loaded shot Walker in the torso with a rifle outside of a home in The Woods neighborhood of Dallas on Oct. 25, 2020. Both men and a witness were standing outside of the residence, according to police.

Walker's sister, who was inside at the time, reported hearing two gunshots and exiting the home to see Walker on the ground injured from the shot. In a strange twist in the case, there was reportedly a video of Lil Loaded shooting Walker on Walker's phone, according to the police.

Walker was rushed to Methodist Charlton Medical Center where he later died of his injuries. Lil Loaded surrendered to authorities 15 days after the shooting on Nov. 9, 2020. The "Rocc Dis" rapper has since maintained his innocence.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Lil Loaded for a statement.