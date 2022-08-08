The Break Presents – Lil Jairmy

The music scene in Houston is not to be taken lightly. And over the last few years, Lil Jairmy has been playing his part in turning that idea into a fact. The 24-year-old talent has been rapping since he could spell the verb, but found his breakthrough with the young releases of “No Luggage” and “AntiSocial." Combined, the tracks have over 10 million streams on Spotify. With those in mind, it’s become apparent that it’s not hard for Jairmy to catch fire. In fact, since he was a kid, the flame has only gotten bigger.

Having a hustler mentality growing up meant that Lil Jairmy always had his hands in a lot of different pots. Around the ages of 3 or 4, Jairmy would freestyle with his brother and other people in his hood on the East side. Over one decade later at 15, the popular teen started taking music seriously and dropped his first record “Trapped Out” with J Ward. From that moment in 2016, his home-grown superstar status took another turn as he started booking $500 shows and getting waved down by children at the store.

A stint in jail came soon after. But upon his release, Jairmy was hotter when he got out than when he went in. The first project he dropped was Excuse My Absence in 2019. The effort was laced by records like “Chances Make Champions,” which features Lil Baby. Between that and his breakthrough single “No Luggage,” Jairmy's arsenal of offhand flows and tales about stacking bricks and toting sticks was fully on display. While most records are rugged in nature, the young shiner also frequents in the subject matter of his relationships and mental health as well. After releasing his follow-up Can’t Rush The Vibe in 2020, fronted by “AntiSocial,” and another well-burning single in “MisUnderstood” that same year, Jairmy had officially gone from having local to national buzz.

By the time Gas God came out in 2021, that’s exactly what he was pumping out every time new music dropped. His now-label, 300 Entertainment, was aware of that as well, and signed Jairmy last year. With the support of a high-octane record label and the support of other acts like 42 Dugg, EST Gee and Big30, Jairmy is now ready to throw up another money-ball. This time in the form of Gas God 2, which is slated to release at some point this year. The Moneybagg Yo-assisted single "Supercharge" is out now and gives a glimpse into what's to come.

Ahead of his next statement-making project, Lil Jairmy stops by this week’s episode of The Break: Live to discuss how he got in the rap game, collaborating with artists like Moneybagg Yo and Lil Baby, plus more. Check out the interview below.

Standouts:

"Supercharge" featuring Moneybagg Yo

"No Luggage"

"AntiSocial"

"MisUnderstood"

Gas God