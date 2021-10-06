Lil Baby Wins Hip Hop Artist of the Year at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Lil Baby wins a coveted award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

On Tuesday evening (Oct. 5), Lil Baby was deemed Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the annual celebration of hip-hop, which aired from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre just outside Atlanta. The ATL-bred rapper beat out fellow nominees Cardi B, Drake, J. Cole, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator for the coveted trophy.

Baby wasn't present at the show, but that's likely due to him being on the road on his Back Outside Tour with Lil Durk, Coi Leray, his 4PF (4 Pockets Full) artist Rylo Rodriguez and Quality Control Music labelmate Bankroll Freddie.

The Quality Control artist has had a phenomenal year from a multitude of features and hit singles to his platinum album, My Turn, which arrived last year, and this year's No. 1 joint album, Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk, which achieved gold status on Oct. 1.

Last year, none other than Hot Girl Meg took home the honor. However, there seemed to be mixed thoughts on Megan's 2020 win as many people expressed their outrage on social media and contended that Lil Baby should've taken home the prize instead.

While championing the Grammy-nominated rapper, fans also pointed out his RIAA stats, mentioning that he earned 13 platinum and 16 gold RIAA certified singles last year. Also, two of his LPs, Harder Than Ever and My Turn, sold over a million units platinum while Street Gossip and Too Hard went gold.

At the time, one person tweeted, "lil baby : 14 songs went gold this year without him being featured 10 songs went platinum without him being featured 2 albums went platinum (one went twice) 2 albums went gold Megan : 2 songs went platinum without her being featured 1 song went gold without her being featured."

Nevertheless, Megan brushed off the criticisms and celebrated her win on her Instagram page. In a post, the Houston native wrote: "HipHop Artist of the year, Hustler of the year, Best collaboration LETS GO HOTTIES REAL MF HOTGIRL SHIT thank you @bet."

Congrats to Lil Baby on his win for Best Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.