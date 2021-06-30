Videos Show Kodak Black Throwing Money Off a Boat and Flushing It Down a Toilet – Watch

Kodak Black has been lamenting on social media lately and now, he's casually tossing away hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars into the abyss.

Late Tuesday night (June 29), Kodak shared a video to his Instagram page of himself throwing a stack of $100 bills off of a boat. "I Broke You Off When Dem Fuck Niggas Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!! I Ain’t Owe You Shit Nigga I Just Wanted To See You Shine !!! Yeen Never Gave Me Shit Nigga I Had My Own Grind !!!!," he captioned the post.

It's unclear how much money Kodak threw altogether, but folks online are claiming it's somewhere north of $100,000.

Then, earlier this morning (June 30), Kodak decided to flush some money down the toilet. In the short clip Project Baby posted on Twitter, he is seen putting about $1,000 into a toilet bowl and proceeds to flush the money. When the money doesn't flush properly, the Bill Israel rhymer puts his hand in the toilet to push the $100 bills down the hole in the toilet to seemingly help the money make its way through the toilet and into the pipe.

The reason Kodak Black has been throwing cash away is unclear.

However, on a separate note, there is speculation that Yak and his Sniper Gang protégé, Jackboy, are apparently feuding. The reason for the static is uncertain as well. Both Kodak and Jackboy hopped on Instagram Live yesterday, but didn't name-drop who they were referring to.

While on his livestream, Kodak accused someone of failing to hold him down when he was released from prison earlier this year, despite the person claiming to do so. Kodak also alleged that the individual he left nameless volunteered to give him $1 million upon his release, but they didn't hold up their end of the bargain.

Separately, on Twitter, in a series of now-deleted tweets, Kodak Black typed, "Fuck a Friendship , I’m On Businezz ! I Ain't Signing Rappers No More These Niggas Ungrateful." Then, on his IG Story, the former 2016 XXL Freshman said, "Made A ‘M’ Off Lil Jack." In another message, he said, "Took Long Enough But Dat Businezz Must Be Stood O."

Jackboy hopped on IG Live himself and said, "Don’t ask me no questions, just chill and vibe. I ain’t answering shit. I ain’t got shit bad to say about people. You ain’t gon’ get that from me. You ain’t gon’ have no video of me on YouTube."

He continued, "That’s my brother at the end of the day. Hey, see your number, unblock me off Instagram, see your number, and I can holla at you. All that other shit? Everybody know like, as far as 'day ones,' Jackboy’s a real ass nigga. So, I’m not gonna go in detail or explain shit to nobody. I don’t care. I do not care about Instagram that much I never wanted to be a rapper in my life. I started rapping probably like, three years ago, four years ago."

The internet, on the other hand, is still stunned at Kodak tossing money into the ocean. Check out some reactions to Kodak Black's antics below.

