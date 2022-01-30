Kodak Black Says He Stole Back Scratcher Days After Stealing Pickled Sausage From Gas Station

Kodak Black is back to his stealing ways after lifting a pickled sausage at a gas station.

On Sunday (Jan. 30), Yak shared a picture of a small back scratcher on his Instagram Story, revealing that he got the item by means of thievery. "SMH I done turnt into a thief outchea lol," he wrote on the photo. "Nigga jus stole a back scratcher out da store. Guess I still got it bih."

"Keep it up Ima start boosting clothes next," he added with three crying laughing emojis.

The South Florida rapper has turned into Klepto Kodak recently for no apparent reason. Last week, Yak similarly revealed he took a Tijuana Mama Pickled Sausage from the gas station via IG. "Stole This Bih Out Da Gas Station. Had To See If I Still Had It," he captioned the pic of the pilfered piece of meat.

Ironically, 10 days ago, Kodak was on Instagram celebrating one year of freedom from prison. "Yesterday was a real special day," Kodak said in an Instagram video while wearing a custom MAGA hat that appeared to be autographed by Trump himself. "Since I was 14, out these same projects right here, I won't never able to catch a whole year on the streets. So, yesterday I was celebrating a year of freedom. Steady in and out of juvie, detention center, programs, county jail, prison, shit like that. I see everybody doing 10-year challenge and shit like that. So, it's a big accomplishment for me. For my milestones, so I can get to my real goals and all that shit."

Kodak is currently prepping his new album, Back for Everything.