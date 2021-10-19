Police Officer Raps Kodak Black Song While Driving – Watch

A St. Louis police officer has gone viral after being filmed rapping to a Kodak Black song while driving in his cruiser.

On Monday (Oct. 18), a video popped up on a user named @eemiaj_dajeweler’s Instagram page featuring people in one vehicle blasting Kodak Black’s 2014 freestyle song “No Flockin’” from their car speakers. Meanwhile, another person inside the car is filming a St. Louis police officer rapping Yak’s lyrics word-for-word while driving in his cruiser. You can watch the video at the bottom of this post.

You can see the officer lip-sync the lyrics: “I got Prada on my ho ass, got my last one mad/Pop a nigga like a damn tag, shoppin' on they ass/I just bought a new old Jag, yeah, it's so fast/Smokin' flocka, you a jackass, all I smoke is gas.”

The people in the car were entertained and shocked that a police officer is even familiar with the Florida rapper’s hardcore rhymes.

According to eemiaj_dajeweler’s IG page, the officer’s name is Sean Miskovic and he now has his own Instagram account. The clip itself has gone viral with over 38,000 views so far.

Judging by the video, it appears officer Miskovic is a real Kodak Black fan.

This latest viral clip related to Kodak Black is more lighthearted than the one that was trending on Twitter last week.

Last Sunday (Oct. 10), a video surfaced on social media of Kodak inappropriately touching his mother, Marcelene Simmons, while they share a dance to Rutshelle Guillaumes' "M Pa La Ankò" at a birthday celebration for Yak’s brother.

In the clip, Kodak is first seen twirling his mother around as they do a rendition of a slow dance mixed with a two-step. Kodak then grabs his mom's butt and also attempts to kiss her on the mouth or near her lips. Although Kodak and his mother laughed it off in the video, it sparked concern among social media users who watched the clip.

Thankfully, this new viral video should give fans a chuckle or two.