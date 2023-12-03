Kodak Black Rapping as a Head in a Refrigerator in ‘2’Cy’ Video Receives Mixed Reactions From Fans

Kodak Black is rapping as a head in a refrigerator in his new "2'Cy" music video. The odd visual is drawing mixed reactions from fans.

Kodak Black's Spooky "2'Cy" Video Receives Mixed Reactions From Fans

On Saturday (Dec. 2), Kodak Black dropped a spooky video for "2'Cy," which is from his latest album, When I Was Dead. In the visual, which would be perfect for Halloween, an unsuspecting boy stumbles upon a haunted house and investigates who is living in the residence. Once inside, he sees creepy figures ghoulishly dancing and twerking throughout the house.

Meanwhile, Kodak is rapping inside and outside the haunted house. In one scene, Yak's head is in a refrigerator and he's rapping the song's lyrics, much to the young boy's delight.

It is, arguably, Kodak Black's strangest music video that he's ever appeared in.

Fans Are Puzzled By Kodak's Video and His Lyrics

Hours after the video's release, DJ Akademiks posted on his Instagram page a brief clip from the visual of Kodak's head rapping in a refrigerator. The post sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some saying the video was trash and others trying to figure out what Yak was rapping about.

"Omg this music video remind me of dead body parts Monster Jeffery Dahmer on Netflix. He store in the refrigerator [three tears of joy emojis] [throwing up emoji] [sick face emoji]," wrote one person.

"This respectfully is the [worst] song yak ever made," typed another fan in the comments.

A third person questioned: "Why everybody making headless videos?? What's the message n***a?"

One fan thought that Kodak's video was great.

"Don't no what he saying but he killed it [three tears of joy emojis] [three fire emojis]," he wrote.

Watch Kodak's bizarre video for "2'Cy" and fans' reactions below.

Watch Kodak Black's "2'Cy" Music Video

Read Fans' Reactions to Kodak Black's "2'Cy" Music Video

