Kodak Black Addresses Sexual Assault Case – ‘Everybody Know I Ain’t Do It’

Kodak Black has addressed a past sexual assault case against him after a fan called him out for being a rapist.

On Sunday (Dec. 5), Yak hopped on his Twitter account and tweeted, "I go without fuckin, I be focused on money & these goals."

Kodak's tweet delivered a variety of responses, but one user, who tweeted at him, posted a screenshot of Google results for "Kodak Black rape charges." The person then wrote, "This you?"

Kodak caught wind of the tweet and clapped back with an update on the case. "That case terminated and ain't have to pay nobody !!!! Everybody know I ain't do it," he wrote, adding emojis of a middle finger and smiley face to his comment.

What Kodak is referring to is a 2016 sexual assault and battery case involving a teenage girl in Florence, S.C. Back in April of 2021, the South Florida rapper, who changed his name to Bill K. Kapri, accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to first-degree assault in the case.

In documents obtained by XXL, Yak was given an 18-month probation sentence and a $125 fine. Inside the courtroom, Kodak also addressed the victim, who watched the proceeding on a virtual live feed. “I apologize this happened, and I’m hopeful we can all move forward,” he said.

Kodak’s attorney, in a statement to XXL, explained the rapper’s resolution in the case. "Today Bill Kapri took a plea to the legal charge of assault, a non sex offense, and received 18 months probation. This was a change of charge from the original charge. Having consistently denied these 5 year old allegations, he entered this plea in order to resolve the matter," he said.

The case stems from an incident between Kodak and an underage girl in a Florence, S.C. hotel in February of 2016. According to a Florence County Sheriff's spokesperson at the time, he said in a statement that "on or about February 7, 2016, [Kodak] is alleged to have engaged in the sexual battery of the victim at a hotel located at 2120 West Lucas Street, Florence, SC." Authorities were alerted of the crime and got involved after the teen told her school nurse what happened.

Kodak’s tweet comes after a reaction video went viral of him reacting to his music video for "Super Gremlin." In the clip, which surfaced last Friday (Dec. 3) on YouTube, Kodak appeared next to YouTube personalities Zias and B. Lou while they talk about his track “Super Gremlin." During the course of the conversation, Yak's sleepy behavior left the hosts stunned. Some fans speculated that Kodak was high on drugs.

But on Saturday (Dec. 4), Kodak jumped on social media and shot down the rumors explaining that he was just faking that he was high during the interview. "Lol I B Fakin Like I’m Sleepy," he wrote. "Ion B High Guys I Get Drug Tested Consistently."

