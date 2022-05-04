Kidd Creole has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for a fatal stabbing that occurred in 2017.

On Wednesday (May 4), Kidd Creole, born Nathaniel Glover, appeared in New York State Supreme court where he was told he would spend 16 years in prison for the stabbing death of 55-year-old John Jolly, according to court documents obtained by XXL.

“Mr. Jolly’s death was devastating to his family and those who knew him," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. said in court during the sentencing. "Every life we lose to violent crime ripples throughout our entire city, and we will continue to ensure everyone in our borough can live their lives with the sense of safety and security they deserve. This case makes clear that if you commit violent crime, we will hold you accountable, and I thank our team for their hard work achieving justice in this matter.”

Kidd Creole, 62, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Jolly's death back in August of 2017. The men encountered each other on East 43rd Street between Lexington and Third Avenues in Midtown, N.Y. on Aug. 1, 2017. An argument ensued and Kidd Creole stabbed Jolly twice in the torso with a steak knife. Jolly, who was homeless, was discovered minutes later by a group of tourists and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Police say Kidd Creole fled the scene to his place of work, changed clothes and discarded the knife in a sewer near a Bronx, N.Y. subway after cleaning the weapon.

Following his arrest, the Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 rapper explained to the police that he thought Jolly was propositioning him or wanted to rob him. The same month, Kidd Creole pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial for the case began in late March. Kidd Creole was found guilty of manslaughter in the first degree on April 6. When the rapper gets out of prison, he will be under five years of post-release supervision.