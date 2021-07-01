Kid Cudi Puts Bill Cosby Supporters on Blast – ‘F!*ckin Idiots’

Reactions to Bill Cosby's unforeseen release from prison this week drew support from his dedicated fans and ire from critics who are angry over Cosby's sexual assault conviction being vacated.

On Wednesday (June 30), the day that Cosby was released, Kid Cudi jumped on his Twitter account and slammed people who were celebrating Cosby's release from prison.

"People that are celebrating Bill Cosby being released are fuckin idiots," he tweeted.

Cudder's tweet came hours after Cosby walked out of State Correctional Institution Phoenix in Montgomery County, Penn., following the state's Supreme Court overturning his 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The 83-year-old actor-comedian was freed after serving nearly three years of a three to 10-year sentence after being found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand at his home in Philadelphia back in 2004. Furthermore, Cosby was also accused of drugging or sexually assaulting 60 women dating as far back as the 1970s.

In the ruling, the state Supreme Court said that Cosby's prosecution should never have occurred since the entertainer agreed to a deal with former Montgomery County prosecutor Bruce Castor, who agreed not to criminally prosecute Bill Cosby if the actor gave a deposition in a civil case filed against him by Constand. During that deposition, Cosby made incriminating statements which Castor's successor, Kevin R. Steele, used to charge Cosby in 2015.

The state Supreme Court confirmed Cosby cannot be retried on the same charges.

On the day of his release, Cosby tweeted, "I have never changed my stance nor my story. I have always maintained my innocence. Thank you to all my fans, supporters and friends who stood by me through this ordeal. Special thanks to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law. #BillCosby," along with a photo of himself standing with his fist in the air.

Several rappers chimed in on social media with their thoughts after news broke that Cosby was walking out of prison.

50 Cent shared on his Instagram account a photo of a vintage print ad of Cosby holding a Jello pudding pop. In the caption of the now-deleted IG post, the rapper wrote, "My son Bill beat that case, These hoe's be tripping. LOL check out FOR LIFE on IMDb Tv now!."

Boosie BadAzz, an outspoken supporter of the "Free Bill Cosby" movement, was overjoyed about the court's decision.

"YALL DONT JOIN BILL COSBY TEAM NOW YALL WAS CLOWNING ME AT FIRST #fakeassworld #billfree THEM HOES LYIN #facts," he tweeted.

Bill Cosby's newfound freedom will continue to be a polarizing issue in the hip-hop community.