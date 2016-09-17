Kent Jones Drops ‘Too Much Too Soon’ Mixtape

We The Best's Kent Jones' "Don't Mind" turned into a certified hit for the Florida native who attempts to capitalize off his newfound fame with the fresh mixtape Too Much Too Soon.

Label boss DJ Khaled debuted the project last night (Sept. 16) on his Beats 1 radio show, and it is now available for your listening pleasure. The project contains 20 songs and features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, E-40, Yo Gotti, K Camp, and more. The majority of the beats were produced by Jones with some additional help from Illa.

The mixtape is the follow up to his 2015 project Tours which birthed the single "Don't Mind." The song has since been remixed by the likes of Lil Wayne and Pitbull. The track reached No. 1 on Billboard's Rap charts and has also been certified platinum by the ARIA.

Jones is featured alongside DJ Khaled, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Fat Joe and Busta Rhymes on the track "Don't Ever Play Yourself" off Khaled's new album Major Key.

Check out the tracklist, and stream Too Much Too Soon, below.

1. "Mass Appeal"

2. "Axel Foley"

3. "Columbiana"

4. "Past Life"

5. "Sit Down" Feat. Ty $, Lil Dicky & E 40

6. "Passport"

7. "Rick Robinson" (interlude)

8. "Hello" Feat. Yo Gotti, K Camp and Ty Dolla $ign

9. "Pretty Eyes"

10. "Bars"

11. "Lord Forgive Me"

12. "County Of Milan"

13. "Four 4 Four" Feat. Ellie

14. "Been Forever"

15. "Triple 7"

16. "Entitlement"

17. "The World Is Coming"

18. "Bitch Please"

19. "Too Much Too Soon"

20. "Til Next Time"

21 More Rappers You Need to Follow on Snapchat