New music from Kendrick Lamar may be coming soon.

Fans of the beloved lyricist have been waiting nearly five years for a new album. It appears K-Dot may start his LP rollout in the coming weeks. According to a Billboard report published on Thursday (Jan. 27), sources say a new single from the Compton, Calif. rapper may arrive on Feb. 4 or Feb. 11. The timing of the new track would make sense as Kendrick is set to hit the stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Feb. 13.

Kendrick has been relatively quiet on the music tip for the better part of half a decade. Last year, he appeared on the tracks "Range Brothers" and "Family Ties" on his cousin Baby Keem's The Melodic Blue album. Last summer, Kendrick broke his silence about his own new music. He revealed that his upcoming LP would be his final project on Top Dawg Entertainment. "As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years," he wrote in a letter on social media. "The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life's calling."

The label's CEO, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, cosigned Kendrick's departure. "With this being Dot's last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration," Top wrote on Instagram. "I know he will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL SUPPORT. As for Top Dawg Entertainment, we will continue to grow, develop and give artists the platform to expand into whatever way they choose."

In other Kendrick-related news, he recently teamed up with the creators of South Park to make a comedy movie.