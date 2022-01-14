Kendrick Lamar Teams Up With South Park Creators to Make Comedy Movie

Kendrick Lamar's plans for his final album on Top Dawg Entertainment aren't publicly known, but what has recently been revealed is that K-Dot is getting into filmmaking.

According to a report from Deadline on Thursday (Jan. 13), Kendrick and his manager and pgLang cofounder, Dave Free, have joined forces with Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the co-creators of the satirical animated TV show South Park, to produce an untitled, live-action comedy movie for Paramount Pictures.

The premise of the film, written by Vernon Chatman, is about a young Black man who interns as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum and later realizes that his White girlfriend's ancestors used to own his ancestors.

Kendrick and Dave Free are producing the movie through pgLang while Stone and Parker are working via Park Country.

Production is scheduled to begin this spring, however, it doesn't appear that the untitled film has a director just yet.

Brian Robbins, President and CEO of Paramount Pictures, said about the upcoming film, "On behalf of Paramount Pictures and the wider ViacomCBS family, we look forward to ushering in the first theatrical collaboration from these creative visionaries, and galvanizing audiences worldwide around a powerful storytelling experience."

The movie will also be Kendrick Lamar and the former TDE president's first through pgLang, which is their media powerhouse that includes a record label, movie studio and publishing house that was launched back in 2020.

Last April, the Compton rapper announced his departure from his longtime label, revealing that his two-decade long run with TDE would come to an end with his final album, which has not been given a release date yet.

Kendrick clearly has a few things up his sleeves, so fans should be on the lookout for the movie, his forthcoming album, projects produced through pgLang and much more.