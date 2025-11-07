Kendrick Lamar Earns the Most 2026 Grammy Awards Nominations

Kendrick Lamar is looking to win big at the 2026 Grammy Awards as he has nabbed a total of nine nominations.

On Friday (Nov. 7), The Recording Academy revealed the nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Kendrick Lamar leads all artists with a total of nine nominations:

Album of the Year — GNX

Record of the Year — "Luther" Featuring SZA

Song of the Year — "Luther" Featuring SZA

Best Rap Album — GNX

Best Rap Song — "TV Off" Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Best Rap Performance — "TV Off" Featuring Lefty Gunplay and Clipse "Chains and Whips" Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell

Best Melodic Rap Performance — "Luther" Featuring SZA

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance — SZA "30 for 30" Featuring Kendrick Lamar

It will be hard to top K-Dot's 2025 Grammy run, which included his hit song "Not Like Us" earning five awards: Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

"This is what it's about, man," he said during his acceptance speech. "Because at the end of the day, nothing more powerful than rap music," Kendrick explains. "I don't care what it is. We are the culture that's going to always stay here and live forever. To the young artist, like my man Punch say, I just hope you respect the art form. That's all. Respect the art form, it'll get you where you need to go. Alright, salute. I appreciate you all. I love you all."

Kendrick Lamar currently owns 22 Grammys. With three more wins, he would surpass Jay-Z for the most Grammy wins for a rapper in hip-hop history.

See Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Award Nominations