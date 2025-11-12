Ye Will Be Arrested If He Performs ‘Heil Hitler’ at Concert in Brazil – Report

Ye will reportedly be arrested if he performs "Heil Hitler" at his upcoming concert in São Paulo, Brazil.

Ye is slated to perform at a yet-to-be-named location in São Paulo on Nov. 29. On Tuesday (Nov. 11), Brazilian newspaper Metropoles reported that the São Paulo State Public Prosecutor's Office has notified local police to take Yeezy into custody for the crime of racism if he performs the "Heil Hitler" track he released back in May. The same goes if he "makes any apology for Nazism" or wears clothes with Nazi symbolism at the concert or in Brazil.

If either happens, the show's promoters have been ordered to be arrested as well. The order comes after a complaint was filed with the 2nd Public Prosecutor's Office for Human Rights by councilwoman Cris Monteiro, who requested the preventive measure.

Ye caused a stir on the internet earlier this year when he resumed his anti-Semitic rhetoric and N*zi praise online. He even went as far as to proudly wear a shirt with a N*zi logo and buy an iced-out swastika chain. In May, he released the song "Heil H*tler," which was swiftly removed from DSPs.

Recently, Ye appears to have seen the error of his ways. In May, he claimed he was done spreading anti-semitism.

"I love all people," he posted on X. "God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused...I forgive those who have caused me pain...Thank you God...I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again…The earth itself is in Gods Kingdom...GOD CALLS FOR PEACE...Share peace...Share love."

Last week, he had a meeting with a Jewish rabi where he apologized and took accountability for his actions.

See Ye's São Paulo Concert Flyer